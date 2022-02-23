LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.26 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.70.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 304,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

