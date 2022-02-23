LHT (LHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $93,175.74

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $93,175.74 and $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009611 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000077 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

