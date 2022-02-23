Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,994,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,800. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.