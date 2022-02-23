Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $7.04. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 6,154 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

