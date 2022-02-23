Liberum Capital Upgrades Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) to Hold

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 4,020 ($54.67) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 4,000 ($54.40). Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DPH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($72.08) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

DPH opened at GBX 3,848 ($52.33) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,421.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,816.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.52. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 3,236 ($44.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,525 ($75.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 75.49.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

