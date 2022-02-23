Liberum Capital Upgrades Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) to “Hold”

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DCHPF has been the subject of several other reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,700.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCHPF remained flat at $$53.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

