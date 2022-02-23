Liberum Capital Upgrades Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DCHPF has been the subject of several other reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,700.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCHPF remained flat at $$53.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.