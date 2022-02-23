Lido DAO Token Reaches Market Cap of $38.43 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00004142 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $38.43 million and $4.66 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

