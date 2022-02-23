Lightstreams Trading Down 18.2% This Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $654,782.33 and approximately $245.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00110286 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

