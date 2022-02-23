Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.85

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 602260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

