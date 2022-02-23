Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LIND. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.