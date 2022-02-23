Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Given New €2.06 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €2.03 ($2.31) to €2.06 ($2.34) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LNDAF stock remained flat at $$1.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

