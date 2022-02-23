Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Given New €2.06 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €2.03 ($2.31) to €2.06 ($2.34) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LNDAF stock remained flat at $$1.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.24.
About Línea Directa Aseguradora (Get Rating)
