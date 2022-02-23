LinkEye Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $66,955.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.12 or 0.06976957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,632.98 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049674 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

