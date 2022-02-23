Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,069.79

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,069.79 ($28.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,480 ($20.13). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,530 ($20.81), with a volume of 292,761 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,367 ($32.19) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($26.72) to GBX 1,850 ($25.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,814.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,069.79. The firm has a market cap of £937.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

