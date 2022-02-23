LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $11,162.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000742 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00044641 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars.

