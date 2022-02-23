Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading Up 7.4%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 10,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 254,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26.
In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.