Lisk Reaches Market Cap of $205.30 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00004278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $205.30 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024984 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

