Litecoin Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $105.96 or 0.00283974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $7.39 billion and $744.09 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000592 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,704,544 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

