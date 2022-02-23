LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report sales of $123.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.44 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $469.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $594.75 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $598.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 11.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.