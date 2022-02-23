LivePerson (LPSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $68.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 166,056 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in LivePerson by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

