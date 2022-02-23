LivePerson Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,276 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,294% compared to the average daily volume of 235 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,775. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.