LivePerson Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,276 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,294% compared to the average daily volume of 235 put options.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.
Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,775. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
About LivePerson (Get Rating)
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.