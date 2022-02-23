LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.50

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 21253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

