Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $387.66. The stock had a trading volume of 54,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $398.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

