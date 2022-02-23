Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Loews by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Loews by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Loews by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Loews by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of L stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

