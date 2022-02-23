Loki (LOKI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.22 or 0.06999906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00286159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.76 or 0.00780855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00072292 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00400729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00221319 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars.

