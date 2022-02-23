Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Calix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

