Loop Capital Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $320.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.94. The company had a trading volume of 190,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $323.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

