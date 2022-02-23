Loop Capital Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $35.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.