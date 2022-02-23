Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $10.28 on Wednesday, hitting $224.87. 98,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

