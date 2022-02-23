Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $80,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

NYSE LOW traded up $6.96 on Wednesday, hitting $221.55. The stock had a trading volume of 267,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,277. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

