Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.100-$13.600 EPS.

NYSE LOW traded up $6.68 on Wednesday, hitting $221.27. 320,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,277. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.