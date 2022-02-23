LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of LPL Financial worth $17,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,640 shares of company stock worth $24,991,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $181.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $196.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.