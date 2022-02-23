LPL Financial LLC Buys 137,548 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,548 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.70% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

