LPL Financial LLC Purchases 50,954 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 419,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $418,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

