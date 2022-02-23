LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.39% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 438,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 66,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after buying an additional 96,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPX opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.