Lua Swap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

