Lua Token (LUA) Price Reaches $0.0605

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00110286 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.