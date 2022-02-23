Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.25

Lumenpulse Inc. (TSE:LMP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.25 and traded as high as C$21.27. Lumenpulse shares last traded at C$21.25, with a volume of 43,400 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.25.
About Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP)
Read More
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Lumenpulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumenpulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.