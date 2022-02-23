LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned approximately 1.33% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,041. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.