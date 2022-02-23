LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4,583.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,059 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 238,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.94. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

