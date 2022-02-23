LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $17.84 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. 305,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,936,885. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.