LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $19.71 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,186. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.87 and a 200-day moving average of $219.85. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.