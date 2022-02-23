LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $24.27 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 3.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Stryker stock traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

