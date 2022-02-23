LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $8.02 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,359,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,713,000.

XBI traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. 615,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,847,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.44. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $154.80.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

