LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,590,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,059,000 after acquiring an additional 178,492 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $30,782,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 64,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,553. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

