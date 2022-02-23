LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,297,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,479,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.60. 37,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.23. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.