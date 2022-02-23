LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,380,777. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

