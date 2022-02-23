LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.63. 136,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.67 and its 200-day moving average is $163.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

