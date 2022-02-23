LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,705. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.