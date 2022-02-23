LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after buying an additional 38,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPTM stock remained flat at $$52.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.