LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 1,412 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Home Depot by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 20.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.02. 331,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.